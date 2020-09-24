Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPMT. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.67 million, a P/E ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 529,502 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 462,710 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

