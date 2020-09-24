GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $893.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

