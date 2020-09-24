Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $50.27 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $50.27 million and approximately $747,882.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,718.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.03241657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.44 or 0.02009999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00417361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00861229 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00510682 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 310,207,689 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

