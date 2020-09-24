Harmony Price Tops $0.0052 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $32.73 million and $5.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.04552348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

