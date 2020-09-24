Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.66 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $76.25 or 0.00711199 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $986,896.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00028361 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

