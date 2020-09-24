Hashshare (HSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.64 Million

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Hashshare has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hashshare has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00448249 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022066 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012740 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006884 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026290 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

Hashshare (CRYPTO:HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 105,438,999 coins and its circulating supply is 72,240,297 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare. Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en.

Buying and Selling Hashshare

