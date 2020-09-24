HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

HB Fuller stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269 in the last 90 days. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HB Fuller by 367.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in HB Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HB Fuller by 3,189.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 46.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

