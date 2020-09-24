Head-To-Head Analysis: Oasis Petroleum (OAS) vs. Its Rivals

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) is one of 227 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oasis Petroleum to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21% Oasis Petroleum Competitors -94.14% 46.61% -0.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum’s peers have a beta of 2.15, indicating that their average stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum Competitors 2687 9903 13459 442 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 84.91%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion -$128.24 million 12.83 Oasis Petroleum Competitors $8.68 billion $429.04 million 6.27

Oasis Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum peers beat Oasis Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.