Head to Head Analysis: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) vs. NovelStem International (NASDAQ:NSTM)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ulta Beauty and NovelStem International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 10 18 0 2.64 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $254.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.65 $705.95 million $11.91 18.22 NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 1,174 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

