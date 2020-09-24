Head to Head Comparison: Covia (CVIA) vs. Its Rivals

Covia (NYSE: CVIA) is one of 31 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Covia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Covia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Covia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Covia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81% Covia Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Covia $1.60 billion -$1.29 billion -0.40 Covia Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.52

Covia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Covia. Covia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Covia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A Covia Competitors 406 1155 1267 41 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Covia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Covia competitors beat Covia on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

