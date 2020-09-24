Head-To-Head Comparison: SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 5.04% 23.11% 11.77% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.48% -1.44%

Risk and Volatility

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and Pure Energy Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $10.92 billion 2.23 $903.43 million $1.18 16.42 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SANDVIK AB/ADR and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 1 3 6 0 2.50 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. It also provides mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, mining automation systems, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, billets and blooms, controlled expansion alloy products, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges; and technical services related to stainless steels and special alloys. Further, it offers advisory services for the additive manufacturing, additive manufacturing services, and powders for additive manufacturing; and diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. It also holds interests in the Terra Cotta project with 10 mining exploitation claims covering 13,075 ha located on Pocitos Salar in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

