Head-To-Head Contrast: GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) vs. Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie's has a beta of 6.65, suggesting that its share price is 565% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Charlie's shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie's shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GLG Life Tech and Charlie's, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie's 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Charlie's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -196.74% N/A -64.41% Charlie's -34.47% N/A -79.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Charlie's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $7.65 million 1.00 -$14.54 million N/A N/A Charlie's $22.74 million 3.67 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Charlie's has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Charlie's beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.