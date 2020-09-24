Head to Head Review: Ashford (AINC) versus The Competition

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ashford to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.59% -78.63% -12.67%

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s competitors have a beta of 2.40, suggesting that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 249 660 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Ashford’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.95 Ashford Competitors $1.59 billion $106.82 million 20.72

Ashford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ashford competitors beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

