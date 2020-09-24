HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.40

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HealthStream by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HealthStream by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

