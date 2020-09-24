HeartBout 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,935.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $62,618.49 and $1,935.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.73 or 0.04560036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

