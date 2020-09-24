HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.62 ($48.96).

Shares of ETR:HLE traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Thursday, reaching €42.62 ($50.14). 99,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.41.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

