Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 29.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 9.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.