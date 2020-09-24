Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after buying an additional 1,390,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 322,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 234,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $578.54 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

