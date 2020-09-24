Hiveterminal Token Tops One Day Volume of $9,791.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $9,791.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

