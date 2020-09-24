HL Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading 1.8% Higher

HL Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

About HL Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:NOVSU)

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

