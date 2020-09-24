Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. Barclays raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.