Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.05

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $875.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 128,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 653,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

