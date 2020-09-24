HOQU Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $205,755.48 and approximately $1.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.01444613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.