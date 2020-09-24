Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $817,527.38 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Upbit. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $817,527.38 and approximately $46,612.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00228438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00083870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.01473548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00198513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

