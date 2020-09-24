Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $838,932.15 and approximately $52,692.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

