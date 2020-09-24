Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $136.67

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.67 and last traded at $137.40, with a volume of 1771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.43.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

