IBM (NYSE:IBM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.62

IBM (NYSE:IBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.62 and traded as high as $121.59. IBM shares last traded at $118.83, with a volume of 3,917,120 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of IBM by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IBM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

