Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Identiv reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,295. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Identiv worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.