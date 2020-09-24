IDT (IDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 1st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. IDT has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Get IDT alerts:

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.