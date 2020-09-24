Infinitecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $2,153.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 536.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 492.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

