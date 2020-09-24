Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.67. 20,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 24,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

