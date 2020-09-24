Ink Reaches Market Cap of $575,409.35 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Ink has a total market cap of $575,409.35 and approximately $110,056.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

