Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 7,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.