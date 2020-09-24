Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to post sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.65 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $870,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 319.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $31.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.07 million, with estimates ranging from $2.82 million to $65.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of INO stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,467 shares of company stock worth $4,284,791. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

