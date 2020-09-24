Insider Buying: Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) insider William Grant Dollens bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £896,000 ($1,170,782.70).

Shares of WAND stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 565.64. Wandisco PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 834 ($10.90). The firm has a market cap of $256.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

