Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 183.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,126,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.