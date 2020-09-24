International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $704.64

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $704.64 and traded as high as $792.00. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $791.00, with a volume of 24,108 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $303.52 million and a P/E ratio of -17.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 746.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 704.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.54%.

In related news, insider Patrick Magee bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £27,720 ($36,221.09).

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

