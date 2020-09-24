Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:IIPZF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.