Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.24

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.24 and traded as high as $73.90. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 39,139 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,872,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.