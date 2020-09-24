Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.94

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.73. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 759,074 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

