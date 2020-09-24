Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Transcontinental (TCL.A)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Transcontinental (TSE: TCL.A) recently:

9/16/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

9/10/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

7/31/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.80. Transcontinental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

