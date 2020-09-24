Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 37,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 587% compared to the average volume of 5,405 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. CLSA lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,214.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

