Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after buying an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 216.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,658 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,990 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

