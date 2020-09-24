IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.65

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.65 and traded as high as $75.50. IP Group shares last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 9,914,533 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $798.89 million and a P/E ratio of -47.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.65.

IP Group (LON:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 1.08 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IP Group Plc will post 1527.7849491 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

