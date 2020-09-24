iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

