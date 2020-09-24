iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Shares Down 1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 4,436 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

