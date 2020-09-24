iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

