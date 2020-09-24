iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

