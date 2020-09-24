iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

