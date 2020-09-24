iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. 508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

